Delaware DMV Unveils More Secure Driver's Licenses, ID Cards

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is releasing a new card design for driver's licenses and I.D. cards, all in an effort to improve security.

Some of the new features will include pictures of Legislative Hall on the front and images of a blue hen on the back.

Gov. John Carney said keeping residents' personal data secure is a top priority. He added that the new cards will protect people from fraud and having their cards replicated.

The new design will be released June 4. The current card design will remain valid until expiration, meaning both card designs will be in circulation until 2026.