Senior Centers Concerned Over Meals on Wheels Cuts

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware senior centers on Thursday called on state lawmakers to address a potential decrease of more than $800,000 used for Meals on Wheels in the state.

The organizations held a news conference on Thursday urging Gov. John Carney and Joint Finance Committee to restore the funding in the next fiscal year's budget. The money is used to pay for the meals delivered to needy seniors.

A spokesman for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said federal dollars used for the service last year were no longer available.

Senior centers said the decrease in funding could cause more than 100,000 fewer meals to be served in the next fiscal year and create a potential waiting list for clients.