Delaware Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Ban Offshore Drilling

DOVER, Del.– Delaware lawmakers have put forth a bipartisan bill in an effort to fight offshore drilling off of the First State's coastline. The bill follows a move by the Trump administration back in January, which would open sections of the Atlantic 3 miles off a majority of the East Coast.

, SB 200 was introduced. It would prohibit drilling for oil or natural gas in Delaware’s coastal zone and territorial waters. It would also prevent DNREC from issuing any permits in connection with the development of offshore drilling infrastructure, whether proposed for Delaware territorial waters or waters outside of the State.

The bill’s main sponsor, Republican Sen. Ernie Lopez, who represents the 6th District, says the potential risk far outweighs any positive that could come from offshore drilling off the coast of Delaware.

"Our beaches are the natural resource that make our areas such an economic engine for our state,” said Lopez. “To put that in jeopardy for any reason is something that we can't stand for."

The bill banning offshore drilling in Delaware is currently awaiting consideration in committee. No dates for that hearing have been posted to the General Assembly’s website.