WBOC has an immediate opening for a Transactional Sales Assistant. We need a motivated individual who shows attention to detail, has strong math skills, writing skills and is proficient in Microsoft products including Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The candidate must have the ability to multi-task and stay on track with strict deadlines. This position will include a variety of duties including data entry, preparing reports, maintaining rate cards, interacting with our national sales offices, research and more.

Send your resume with cover letter to dspeicher@wboc.com.

WBOC

1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Salisbury, MD 21801

No Phone Calls Please

“We are an equal opportunity Employer”