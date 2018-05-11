7 Arrested in Laurel Drug Bust - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

7 Arrested in Laurel Drug Bust

Posted: May 11, 2018 1:55 PM Updated:

LAUREL, Del. - Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.

On Thursday, May 10, the Laurel Police Department, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police’s Governor’s Task Force and the Delaware Probation & Parole Office, executed two search warrants located on West 6th Street.

   

As a result of the search and seizure warrant execution, 42.4 grams of crack cocaine, 98.1 grams of powder cocaine and 18.94 grams of heroin packaged for sale were located.

   

In conjunction with the narcotics located were digital scales and numerous drug packaging materials. The following people were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

   

Police say while officers were attempting to secure the scene, Catrina Johnson, (33) of Salisbury, became disorderly with officers and refused to comply with their orders. Johson was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and offensively touching a law enforcement officer. Johnson was issued a $3000 unsecure bond from Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released.

   

ShaQuea Jones, (20) of Laurel, was found to be in possession of marijuana, according to police. She was arrested for possession of marijuana and issued a civil violation before she was released.

   

Police said Dontra Batson, (33) of Laurel, was found to be in possession of 1.3 grams of powder cocaine. D. Batson was arrested for possession of cocaine, issued a $3000 unsecure bond from Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released.

 

   

Montra Batson, (33) of Laurel, was found to have active capiases. He was taken into custody and ultimately released on his own recognizance.

   

Angelo Jones, (35) of Laurel, was found to have active capiases. He was taken into custody and issued a $1m000 secure bond from Justice of the Peace Court #2. Due to his failure to post bond he was remanded to the custody of Sussex Correctional Institute.

   

Nevell Jones, (31) of Laurel, was the target of the investigation. He was arrested for possession of heroin in tier 5 quantity, possession of crack cocaine in tier 5 quantity, possession of powder cocaine in tier 5 quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia. N. Jones was on level 4 confinement at the time of the search warrant and violated by Probation & Parole. N. Jones was issued a $159,200 cash only bond from Justice of the Peace Court #2 and remanded to the custody of Sussex Correctional Institute. 

   

Danielle Thompson, (33) of Laurel, was arrested for maintaining a drug property, possession of heroin in tier 5 quantity, possession of crack cocaine in tier 5 quantity, possession of powder cocaine in tier 5 quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia. D. Thompson was issued a $153,000 unsecure bond from Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released. 

