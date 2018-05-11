Milford Woman Arrested for Stealing From Employer

MILFORD, Del.- Police have arrested a Milford woman accused of stealing from her employer on two separate occasions.

Milford police said 39-year-old Renee Daniels (Lewis) turned herself in on Tuesday, May 8 and was charged with two counts of theft under $1,500.

Daniels' arrest stemmed from an investigation that got underway on April 1. Police said Daniels was employed by a business located in the 900 block of North DuPont Boulevard in Milford. According to investigators, on two different dates, Daniels had shortages of her cash drawer at the end of her shifts. Police said the shortages were determined to be higher than normal, which led to the initiation of this investigation. The investigation led to a warrant being obtained for Daniels' arrest.

Following her arrest on the aforementioned charges, Daniels was released on $1,000 unsecured bail with a no contact order with the victim.