Salisbury Man Convicted of Murder

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man has been convicted of first degree murder, among other charges.

The charges stem from an incident on June 10, 2017.

Prosecutors said Ryan Christopher Holden, 21, and two other people went to Anthony Cropper's home in the 1100 block of Middle Neck Road in Salisbury in an attempt to rob him. Holden shot Cropper in the chest, and he later died from his injuries.

On May 8, a jury found Holden guilty of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery and handgun use in the commission of a felony. Sentencing in the case has been postponed pending a pre-sentence investigation, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County.

John Schoolfield and Courtlen Costen, the two other people allegedly involved in the robbery, have entered guilty pleas. As part of his plea agreement, Schoolfield testified against Holden.