Mulch Sparks Chester Shed Fire

CHESTER, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a shed fire in Chester that caused a total of $6,000 in damage.

The fire sparked at Bayside Drive around 11 a.m. Thursday. It was reported by a neighbor.

The Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control, officials said.

According to the fire marshal's office, the fire was accidental and was a result of a spontaneous combustion of recently spread mulch next to the shed.

The fire caused an estimated $3,000 in damage to the structure, and another $3,000 in damage to its contents, officials said.

No one was injured.