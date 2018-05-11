Wrongly Assigned Voters Found in Tight Virginia House Race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Virginia's top elections official says an unknown number of voters who may have cast a ballot in a tied Virginia House race that was ultimately decided by drawing lots were assigned to the wrong district.

The Daily Press reports a state Department of Elections review of registrations after the November election found a discrepancy between some Newport News voters' addresses and the House district in which they were recorded as living.Department Commissioner Chris Piper says the discrepancy has been corrected. He didn't give a number of voters possibly affected.

A department spokeswoman declined to answer questions from The Associated Press, instead sending a statement that said the matter is still under review.

The race between Republican David Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds was decided by a drawing of lots that captured national attention. Yancey won.