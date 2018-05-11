Shoplifting Investigation Leads to DUI Charges in Milford

MILFORD, Del. -- Milford Police said officers arrested a Milford woman Friday after a shoplifting investigation led to DUI charges.

According to the Milford Police Department, officers investigated a shoplifting investigation at the Dollar General on North DuPont Boulevard, where police learned that a woman allegedly shoplifted from the store before running away. Police said they saw the same car, that the woman was reported getting into, driving through the parking lot. The car then pulled into a parking spot, where police approached the driver.

Milford Police said officers conducted field sobriety tests after they approached the driver, Brittany O’Neal, 26 of Milford, and smelled alcohol. She was arrested when those tests showed that O'Neal was under the influence.

O'Neal was charged with shoplifting and driving under the influence. Police said she was under the custody of the Department of Corrections until she was sober, and was later arraigned and released on a $350 unsecured bail as well as a future court date in Kent County Court of Common Pleas.