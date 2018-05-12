Concerns Raised About Dover Cemetery

DOVER, Del. — A cemetery in Dover is being criticized over tall grass and other issues alleged by people with relatives buried at the site.

Dawn Robinson of Dover said she and her relatives have been upset with conditions at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located off College Road.

Robinson said the grass has been allowed to grow tall enough to make it difficult to find grave markers.

“I can’t visit what I can’t find and I shouldn’t have to rummage through grass to find a headstone that belongs to someone I don’t,” she said.

John Small, the son-in-law of the cemetery’s owner, said his father-in-law had become ill and acknowledged issues at the cemetery. He said the grass would soon be mowed.