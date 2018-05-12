Delaware Pair Arrested on Drug Charges

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police Department said officers arrested two people early Friday morning on drug charges.

Milford Police said officers were patrolling the area of Brightway Commons shortly before 2 a.m. Friday when they spotted people in a parked car. Police said that as they approached the car, one person ran away but two others stayed the car. That's when an investigation ensued, and police said they found heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Police arrested Ashley E. Caraballo, 32 of Milton, and Joey D. Caraballo, 33 of Lewes.

Ashley Caraballo was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was presented before the Justice of the Peace Court #7. Bail was set for $750 unsecured and she was scheduled for a future court date at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Joey Caraballo was issued a summons for having marijuana and was released.