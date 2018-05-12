Delaware State Police Looking for Suspect in Deadly Friday Night Shooting

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. -- Delaware State Police said troopers are looking for the man connected to a deadly shooting Friday night.

According to State Police, troopers arrived to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive around 8:20 p.m., where they found a man on the side of the road with apparent gun shot wounds. The victim, Corey Bailey, 41 of Bridgeville, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

DSP said they identified Mcarthur M. Risper Jr., 28 of Bridgeville, as the suspect in the shooting upon further investigations. Police said he currently has active warrants, including murder in the first degree.

The investigation into the deadly shooting, and any other possible suspects, is ongoing.

DSP asks anyone with more information to contact Detective M. Csapo at 302-741-2729, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.