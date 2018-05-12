UPDATED POST: Bay Bridge Partially Open After Tractor Trailer Overturns

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- 10:15 p.m. update: The MDTA says eastbound traffic on the Bay Bridge is being released, but the westbound traffic will be held until the tractor trailer is removed. The MDTA anticipates that lasting for another 60 to 90 minutes.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Bay Bridge is currently closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.

According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, the vehicle overturned on the westbound lanes. MDTA tweeted out the accident shortly after 9:30 p.m. The agency says units are responding and trying to clear the scene as quickly as possible.

The accident comes after the bridge was temporarily closed due to wind restrictions.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.



