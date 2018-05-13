Dover Man Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges After Saturday Crash

MILTON, Del.- Milton police arrested a Dover man Saturday after officers responded to a car crash and found drugs and a gun inside the man's car.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on Harbeson Road, just south of the Heritage Creek Development around 5:30 p.m. Upon further investigation, Milton PD said they found around 57 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a fully loaded semi-automatic 45 caliber handgun in Khihem Hanzer's, 23 of Dover, car.

Police arrested Hanzer and charged him with possession of a firearm and marijuana, among other charges. He was committed to Sussex Correctional on a $3,500 secured bond and is awaiting trial.