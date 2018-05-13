DSP: Suspects Cause $13,000 of Damage to Angola by the Bay Sign

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police say troopers are looking for a number of suspects who allegedly caused $13,000 in damage to the Angola by the Bay development.

Troopers say that on Friday they responded to the area for a report of significant damage done to the front entrance sign and decorative rocks. Police have since revealed photos of the suspects appearing to show them on top of the sign. Another picture shows the vehicle police say the suspects were traveling in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Bailey at 302-644-5020, or submit a tip by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com