Mother Thankful for Her Son on Mother's Day

BRIDGEVILLE, Del- One Sussex County mother is extremely grateful for Mother’s Day this year.



Christina Bailey of Bridgeville says her 1-year-old son, Evan, was dead for 10 minutes before doctors brought him back to life.

Last year on Mothers Day, Bailey was driving when she got a terrifying call regarding a newborn son.



"His blood was contaminated. They wanted to take his blood out and put it back in because he had a blood infection,” says Bailey.



Bailey says the Doctors told her it was a risky surgery and Bailey was unsure if her son would make it.



"He was hooked up to a ventilator and all these little tubes coming out of him,” says Bailey.

But on this Mother’s Day, 1-year- old Evan is a healthy baby filled with lots of energy!

It's a sight, Bailey says she thought she would never see. Bailey says she’s thankful for her son on this Mothers Day.