Islamic State News Organization Releases Video of French Attack Suspect

PARIS (AP) - A private organization in the United States that monitors extremists online says the Islamic State's news agency has released a video of a man who appears to be the Paris knifing suspect urging French citizens to pressure their government if they want attacks to end.

The alleged suspect in Saturday night's rampage was shot and killed by police after he stabbed five people, one of them fatally.

French officials have said the assailant was a 20-year-old French citizen born in the Russian republic of Chechnya. They have not verified if he is the person featured in the 2 ½-minute-long video presumably released posthumously by the Amaq news agency Sunday.

The man in the video speaks in French and his face is covered except for his eyes.

He blames France for its role in the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group and says: "If you want it (attacks) to end, pressure your government."

The SITE Intelligence Group, a Maryland organization that monitors online extremist postings, highlighted and shared the video on Sunday.