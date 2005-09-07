Drop-Off Locations for Clothing and Non-Perishable Items

The Delaware Beach Brigade is deploying on Nov. 1, on a trip to the gulf coast of Mississippi to assist the Gulfport Meals on Wheels/Senior Center to get their facilities back up and running, transporting meals to seniors in the community, and helping with clean-up of the area.

In order to get our expedition under way, we have to raise at least $5,000 in funds by the end of this month, October 2005. Your donation will help fuel the transportation of our team of volunteers on their travel to and from Gulfport, Miss., to assist in the Katrina Recover Effort. Our volunteers consist of local men and women, members of our business community, who came together to form a team of people committed to helping the people in the town of Gulfport.

Help us do our part in helping others. If you would like more information on our team or effort please call either Becky Carney at (302) 228-1672 or Bobbi Engel at (302) 249-6759.

Donations are being accepted at any area County Bank. Supplies needed include heavy duty trash bags, rakes, pruning sheers, gloves, safety glasses, cleaning supplies, extension cords, shovels and brooms. Checks should be made out to: Katrina Relief / Becky Carney.

Kent/Sussex Adopt-a-Family is in need of household and baby supplies as well as cleaning and hygiene items to assist with victims of Katrina and Rita who are moving Delaware within the next few months. It is expected that at least 20 or more families will be relocating to this area and they will need everything for the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, as well as general items for the home such as lamps, laundry & ironing supplies, phones, clocks, cleaning and hygiene supplies, vacuums, brooms, mops and more.

Items that are not used for Katrina and Rita victims that move to Delaware will be used to assist families in our local area as needed due to crisis in the household including fire, domestic violence, divorce resulting in split assets, and more. If you can help with used household and baby supplies for any of these rooms and new unopened cleaning & hygiene supplies, please call our Milford office at (302) 424-7260 or (302) 739-3145, Monday through Friday. Delivery is very much appreciated, but arrangements can be made for pick up of large donations if necessary before Nov. 1, 2005 or after Jan. 1, 2006 pending volunteer availability. Donations are needed before Nov. 1, 2005, if at all possible do to the upcoming holiday program operated by Kent/Sussex Adopt-a-Family but as always, donations will be taken anytime throughout the year.

Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury is collecting items to send to Louisiana and Mississippi hurricane victims who are living in shelters. Personal hygiene items, baby items, paper and pens, and some snack items are most in need.



Items needed (everything must be new):

toothbrushes

toothpaste

double size white bed sheets

8.5 x 11 legal pads

boxes of envelopes

pencils

pens

crayons

coloring books, puzzle books

bath towels, hand towels and wash cloths

combs, brushes

shampoo

bar soap

deodorant (mens or ladies)

disposable razors

disposable razors manual can openers

canned vegetables

baby formula

toaster pastries

breakfast bars

breakfast bars snack kits (tuna with crackers, etc.)

powdered thirst quencher mixes

powdered orange beverage mixes

garbage bags (any sizes)

Items can be dropped off at the Christ United Methodist Church office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Mon-Friday. The office is located in the back of the church. Our address is: 211 Phillip Morris Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804. Call (410) 742-5334. For additional information, contact Tom Robinson at tomchicken@aol.com or the church at christsby@ezy.net.

"Bundle of Hope" at Christ Evangelistic Church in Laurel, Del., is collecting items for the Infant and toddler left helpless from Hurricane Katrina. Disposable diapers, wet wipes, and ready to use baby formula and bottles are in great need. Others infant and toddler items are being taken as well. A tractor trailer is located at Christ Evangelistic Church, 9802 Camp Rd., Laurel, DE. Someone will be at the church Monday- Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and evenings from 6 - 7 p.m. Other times can be arranged as well. Contact John and Beverly Hitch at (302) 629-7825 or (302) 745-6353 for questions or a complete list of items we are collecting. These infants and toddlers need your help.

A Hurricane Katrina relief initiative, DelmarvaCares.org , has been formed to coordinate the resources of local organizations and the community to send necessities to storm survivors.

This cooperative joins Louis Citro, manager of the Wal-Mart in Seaford, Del., Jim Coulbourne of T.D.S in Seaford, Amy Newcomer, Bunky Griffith, Tamara Lee-Brooks, Careen Kouts, and Elizabeth Dreis of Trinity Transport, Inc. in Bridgeville, Del., and Operation Lifeline with The Tabernacle in Pittsville, Md.

"When something like this happens to Americans here in America, it's impossible not to stand up and help," stated Jim Coulbourne. The Web site, DelmarvaCares.org, lists specific items that have been identified as immediately needed. All donations will be collected at the Seaford Wal-Mart, transferred to the T.D.S. warehouse, and then prepared for transportation. T.D.S. and Trinity Transport, Inc. will arrange for a trucking company to haul the items to their final destination.

Those interested in donating can contact Jim Coulbourne at (302) 628-5460 or Amy Newcomer, Bunky Griffith, Tamara Lee-Brooks, and Careen Kouts at (800) 846-3400. Elizabeth Dreis, who also represents, The Tabernacle in Pittsville, Md., can be reached at (800) 846-3400 or (410) 430-4104. Monetary donations can be made payable to the Trinity Foundation - a nonprofit organization associated with Trinity Transport, Inc. One hundred percent of proceeds will go to the Katrina survivors.

The Federalsburg VFW Post 5246 located on Vetrans Drive in Federalsburg has become a collection point for supplies to be sent to the Katrina victims. They can be dropped off Mondays and Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to closing and Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to closing. Items needed are water, non-perishable food products, toiletries, baby products, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

The Worcester County Volunteer Fire Companies will be accepting donations of non-perishable products for the fire and EMS personnel affected by Katrina. Examples of such products needed include bottled water, canned food products, any type of personal hygiene products, batteries and flashlights. Any county volunteer fire company will accept donations. For more information, call James Barbely at (410) 632-2243.

The Preston Lion's Club in Preston, Md., is collecting supplies for hurricane relief. Of special need are: ready-to-eat food (non-perishable), bottled water, toiletries, medical and baby supplies. Drop-off locations are: