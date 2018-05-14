House Struck by Lightning in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury firefighters were on scene overnight of a reported house struck by lightning.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, it happened around 3 am Monday in the 600 block of Camden Avenue.

The fire department said crews found a small fire in the insulation on the third floor, but the fire was quickly contained with a fire extinguisher.

Crews remained on scene checking the roof and rest of the house.

There is no word yet on whether there were any injuries or if anyone was home at the time.