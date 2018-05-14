Worker Falls 35 Feet Inside Ship at Delaware Port

WILMINGTON, Del. (WBOC/AP)- An injured worker was hoisted from a ship at a Delaware port over the weekend.

Wilmington Fire Battalion Chief John Looney tells news outlets that the worker was injured while unloading cargo from a vessel in the Port of Wilmington on Saturday afternoon.

Loomey says dispatched firefighters found the worker around 35 feet (11 meters) below deck.

A special operations rescue team descended down to the worker and secured him in a stokes basket. Crews utilized the onboard crane to hoist the worker out of the hull of the ship and lowered over to dock side units. He was then transferred to a stretcher and transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The exact nature of his injuries was not disclosed.