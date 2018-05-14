Sidewalk Study Planned for Fenwick Island

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Plans for a sidewalk study for Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island are moving forward.

With no continuous sidewalk in place along the roadway, you can imagine the safety concerns the issue presents for town manager Teresa Tieman.

"We have a very small town. We're one square mile, so when you can't walk from one end of town to the other without ending up on the street or you can't cross the street, that's very concerning," said Tieman.

Tieman said the study, conducted by DelDOT, will pave the way for the construction of sidewalks along Coastal Highway.

"They're going to take a look at where people are at the most and using the roadway the most and then what they'll do is figure out how we can get the biggest bang for our buck and put sidewalks where it's most beneficial," said Tieman.

Tieman said legislators have committed 14,000 dollars for the study out of community transportation funds.

DelDOT will pay the remaining 56,000 dollars for the study.

Tieman said the study should take about two months to complete.

She said she expects construction to begin in about one to three years.