Police: $90K in Items Taken From Fire-damaged Delaware Homes

BEAR, Del. (AP)- Authorities say a Delaware man stole nearly $90,000 worth of property from apartments vacated after fire damage.

Residents of the Village of Canterbury Apartments returned May 10 to collect their possessions, two days after a fire burned a third-floor apartment and caused extensive water damage throughout the building. New Castle County police Cpl. Master Cpl. Heather Carter says that those residents instead found $89,489 worth of belongings gone from eight of 12 vacated and padlocked units.

Detectives identified 34-year-old Camal Terry as a suspect. Carter said police found implicating evidence at his home, less than a mile from the complex.

He's charged with second-degree burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief, felony theft, misdemeanor theft and theft of a firearm. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.