Ocean City Police Conducting Death Investigation

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found on a street on Sunday morning.

Police said that just before 6 a.m., officers and Ocean City EMS responded to the unit block of 53rd Street for an unconscious person.

Upon arrival, EMS personnel determined the patient was deceased.

Police said an initial investigation indicates the patient fell from an "elevated position."

Ocean City police detectives are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

The patient’s name is not being released at this time pending notification to next of kin.