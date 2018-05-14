Maryland Man Killed in Bridgeville Crash

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a two-car crash in Bridgeville that claimed the life of a Stevensville, Maryland man late Sunday night.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. as a BMW 328 XI was traveling eastbound on Newton Road negotiating a moderate right curve approaching the intersection of Adams Road. Troopers said that meantime a Pontiac G-6 was traveling westbound on Newton Road and negotiating the same curve.

Police said that due to a combination of the road being wet and unsafe speed, the operator of the BMW was unable to maintain the curve and began to spin while entering into the westbound travel lane. The front of the Pontiac struck the left front and side of the BMW, according to investigators.

The operator of the BMW, identified as 30-year-old Joseph A. Marks of Stevensville, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Police said it is unknown if he was wearing his seat belt, and impairment is suspected on his behalf.

Police said the operator of the Pontiac, an 18-year-old woman of Seaford, Delaware, was not wearing her seat belt and impairment does not appear to be a factor on her behalf. She was transported by EMS to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.