Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2005

3:04 p.m.

Today I spent the day on the road between the town of Hammond and the city of Baton Rouge. Now that Labor Day is over, it is a regular work day and you see convoys of trucks carrying everything from generators to armored personnel carriers that the armed forces will use.

Today I also walked around Baton Rouge. It was the first time I walked by a refugee shelter. People are trying to find the spots where they can stay inside. You'll see sleeping bags, blankets. It seems they don't have much, except for maybe the clothes on their backs.

One thing that I noticed were three girls playing basketball.. I guess for them that was the best they could do, seemingly oblivious to the fact that they are now homeless.

We have plans to possibly go into Jefferson Parish tomorrow. So our guys will probably be getting into the more heavily hit or flooded areas tomorrow. They're probably both excited and nervous. I'm the same way. I'm excited to see different action but at the same time I'm a little nervous because I don't know what's going on in New Orleans.

I'm definitely seeing progress going on down here. Every day more and more people have showed up to their houses to clean up and see what is left. They're mopping down their floors and pulling out their carpets to dry. People are trying to prove that there's no way that they're not going to their city recover.

