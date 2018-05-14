Fenwick Island Parking Permit Fees to Increase

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - After several years, the cost of Fenwick Island parking permits is increasing on May 15.

Town Manager Teresa Tieman said a review of the town's parking permit fees by the finance committee revealed Fenwick Island's fees fall below those of neighboring beach towns.

"When a tourist comes to Fenwick Island, it costs Fenwick Island money, so the resident -- it helps offset the cost to the resident for a tourist coming here for a day," said Tieman.

Permits are required from May 15 to Sept. 15.

The town has established hourly an hourly rate of $2.50, with a two hour maximum.

Daily rates have increased from $10 to $20.

Weekly rates have increased from $60 to $120.

Summer seasonal rates have increased from $350 to $400.

Permits for additional residential spots have increased from $150 to $400.

Employee rates have increased from $75 to $100.

Jimmy Mourlas, owner of Jimmy's Kitchen, said the increased rates won't have an effect on business around town.

"I think Fenwick Island is a kind of place when people leave, they sign up for the next year the same week, and they come down for years," said Mourlas.

However, neighbors like Daniel Morgan think the change in fees could turn tourists away.

"Over the years, it's gotten more and more expensive to come to either Ocean City or Fenwick to vacation, and the more money you put on people at this time, it just makes it tough," said Morgan.

The town is installing a new kiosk outside the police department where those permits can be purchased.