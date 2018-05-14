Motorcyclist Struck by SUV in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities say a 33-year-old man had to be rushed to the hospital for injuries he sustained after the motorcycle he was operating was struck by an SUV in Rehoboth Beach.

Rehoboth Beach police said the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of King Charles Avenue and Hickman Street. Investigators said 33-year-old Jack Sampson, of Rehoboth Beach, was operating a Honda motorcycle north on King Charles Avenue when a Chevrolet Trailerblazer that was traveling west on Hickman Street ran through the stop sign at King Charles Avenue and struck him.

Sampson, who was ejected off his bike as a result of the collision, was transported from the scene to Beebe Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Trailblazer, identified as 40-year-old Bradley Wright, of Sterling, Virginia, was reportedly not injured in the crash. He was issued a traffic citation for failing to remain stopped at a stop sign, according to police.