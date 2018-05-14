Two Magnolia Men Arrested for Illegal Dumping

MAGNOLIA, Del. – DNREC's Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit officers arrested two Kent County men for illegal dumping in Magnolia.

Officers say Michael B. Warncke, 41, of Magnolia, was charged with disposal or discharge of solid waste materials and fined $500. Warncke was issued a citation and ordered by the Environmental Crimes Unit to pick up the dumped trash that led to his arrest.

Officers also arrested Dustin T. Hicks, 21, of Magnolia, with using a motor vehicle to help dispose of or discharge of solid waste, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to have insurance on an out-of-state vehicle, third-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal trespassing. Hicks was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover and released on $500 unsecured bail.

Illegal trash dumping can be reported to DNREC’s Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit by calling the toll-free 24-hour environmental complaint hotline at 800-662-8802.