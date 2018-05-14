Proactive Patrol Results in 2 Fugitive Arrests in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- Two wanted men were arrested as a result of crime prevention checks by the Milford Police department.

During the proactive patrol on May 11, officers checked on businesses, suspicious persons and suspicious vehicles near Brightway Commons.

Scott Swain, 30, of Milford, was wanted out of the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a violation of probation and a failure to pay capias. He had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $5,140 cash bail only.

Gabriel Colon, 29, of Milford, was also wanted out of Kent County Court of Common Pleas for three violations of probation and out of Justice of the Peace Court 14 for a failure to pay capias. Colon had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $2,703 cash bail only.