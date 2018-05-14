Power Outage Planned for Ocean Pines

OCEAN PINES, Md.- Choptank Electric Cooperative has a planned power outage this week for certain areas of Ocean Pines.

The outage is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 15 at 11 p.m. and end on Wednesday, May 16 at 5:30 a.m.

The company says the outage is needed to perform routine maintenance and repairs.

The outage will affect 312 households along Paca Court, Mercers Way, Yacht Club Drive, Mumford's Landing Road, Baybreeze Lane, Stone's Run, Carollton Lane, McHenry Court, North Chase Lane and South Chase Lane, according to the Ocean Pines Association.

For more information, contact Denise Sawyer of the Ocean Pines Association at 410-641-7717, ext. 3006 or dsawyer@oceanpines.org.