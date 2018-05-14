Worcester County Considers Closing Dump Sites

SNOW HILL, Md. – Some Worcester County Commissioners have brought up the idea of eliminating several community dump sites in order to save money.

The three Homeowner Convenience Centers being discussed are located in Snow Hill, Berlin and Pocomoke City.

Harold Higgins, the county's chief administrative officer, estimates that based on financial information, the three dump sites cost the county roughly $1 million to operate per year.

Higgins said that while the fees associated with the convenience centers generate an estimated $370,000 in revenue each year, the county still loses about $640,000.

WBOC reached out to five county commissioners Monday, all of whom stressed the idea was in the very early stages and nothing that would be happening anytime soon, if at all.