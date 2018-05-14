Sussex County Beach Replenishment Delayed Again

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Long-awaited beach replenishment in Sussex County has been set back for a second time.

The work was set to start May 15 in Bethany Beach and work south, ending in Fenwick. But on Monday, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Spokesman told WBOC the contractor for the replenishment was held up on another project. According to the spokesman, the two hopper dredges are now scheduled to arrive in Bethany around May 25.

The roughly week and a half delay comes after officials originally stated the replenishment would begin in fall of 2017. In the past, many local business owners told WBOC that having beach replenishment in the summer months could be harmful for tourism.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says despite the new delay, the entire $17 million project should be complete by late July, but weather, mechanical issues, or unforeseen circumstances could push that back again.