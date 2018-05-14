Updated: Two Arrests Made in Dover's First Murder of the Year

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say two suspects are in custody in connection with Sunday morning's shooting death of a 20-year-old man, the city's first homicide of 2018.

Eugene Riley, 18, of Milford, and Ahmir Bailey, 19, of Lincoln, were taken into custody by Dover police detectives during a traffic stop on Monday. Both suspects were charged with first-degree, possession of firearm during commission of felony, two counts of possession of firearm by person prohibited, first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm, shoplifting under $1,500 and third-degree conspiracy.

Police said the arrests stemmed from an incident that happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday, when officers responded to Mitscher Road for reports of multiple gunshots and located several shell casings but no victims or witnesses.

Police later found out that Jameir Vann-Robinson, 20, of Smyrna, had been brought to Bayhealth Kent General with a gunshot wound to his back. Vann-Robinson was later pronounced dead, according to police.

During the ensuing investigation, police learned that Vann-Robinson and a friend were leaving a home in the unit block of Mitscher Road following a house party. Investigators said that while walking back to their vehicle, Vann-Robinson got into an argument with the suspects. Police said that during that time the suspects fired several shots, one of which struck the victim in the back. Police said it was learned that the suspects were in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt prior to the shooting, which both suspects were in when taken into custody on .

Detectives also learned that the suspects had been in Dick's Sporting Goods on May 11, looking at ammunition, according to police.

Police said that after reviewing surveillance footage, it was determined that the suspects had shoplifted several boxes of handgun ammunition from the store.

Once Bailey and Riley were taken into custody, detectives conducted a search warrant at a home on Cubbage Pond Road in Lincoln. Police said that during the search, detectives found a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a box of 9mm ammunition, and a loaded 9mm magazine. Police said it was later discovered that the handgun was reported stolen in a burglary that occurred on currently being investigated by the Delaware State Police.

Following their arrests on the aforementioned charges, Bailey and Riley were each ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $530,500 cash bond.