Community Grieves Sudden Death of Wesley Football Coach Mike Drass

DOVER, Del. - After legendary football coach Mike Drass passed away at age 57 on Monday morning, the Wesley College community came together to honor his life and legacy.

To many of his former players, Drass wasn't just a coach. He was a father figure.

"He was a lot more than a coach to a lot of people, more of a mentor. He spent a lot of time with them over four years," graduating player Michael Sabino said. "We all saw him as invincible."

Drass coached with the Wesley College Wolverines for 25 seasons, leaving an impact on his players that have lasted a lifetime. Some of Drass' former players attended a vigil at Drass Field on Monday night to pay tribute to their coach. One saying he has since gone on to become a coach himself. While others have gone on to even professional levels with the NFL.

"I never got to properly thank him for recruiting me and giving me the chance to play college football and for the different values and lessons he's taught me," Devin Miller said.

Many at Monday night's gathering saying that his legacy on Wesley College will be remembered forever.

"He was a devoted Wolverine. I mean if you had an opportunity to be a staff member here, or to play for him I think the one thing you always knew was that he was on your side," Assistant Athletic Director Tracey Short said.

Wesley College President Bob Clark saying that the campus community is numb from the loss.

"Mike was more than a coach, Mike was more than an Athletic Director, Mike changed people's lives. We were all better people for having Mike Drass in our life," Clark said.

Many who spoke on Monday night saying their thoughts and prayers are with Drass' wife and daughter. No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.