Voluntary Tax Refund Contributions Tick Upwards

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The number of Virginians giving contributions to nonprofits with their tax refunds ticked upward in 2016 after several years of decline.

A new report from Tax Commissioner Craig Burns says 12,404 Virginia taxpayers donated nearly $370,000 to various nonprofit groups in 2016. That's up slightly from 2015.

But more than 42,000 taxpayers used their tax refunds to give away $1 million in 2010. And the number of donors and the amount given away declined every year between 2010 and 2015.

Burns said part of the reason for the overall decline could be that lawmakers allowed taxpayers to use their tax refunds to make contributions to college savings plans starting in 2014.