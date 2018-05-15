Suspect in Shooting Death of Delaware Man Turns Self in

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware State Police say a suspect in the shooting death of a man found lying on a roadside suffering from gunshot wounds has turned himself in to authorities.

Authorities say 28-year-old Mcarthur M. Risper Jr. of Bridgeville turned himself in Monday.

He was being held on secured bond of more than $1 million after being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. It was not immediately clear whether Risper has a lawyer.

Risper is charged in the death of 41-year-old Corey Bailey of Bridgeville. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m. , troopers were dispatched to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive, for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, Troopers observed a man, later identified as Bailey, on the side of the road with apparent gunshot wounds. Bailey was transported to a local hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced deceased.

At the time of his death, Bailey was wanted for failing to re-register as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to fourth-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Bailey's death continues to remain under investigation by the DSP Homicide Unit for possible further suspects. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Detective M. Csapo at 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.