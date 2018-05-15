Jealous to Air Television Spot in Baltimore Through Primary

BALTIMORE (AP)- With less than 50 days until the Democratic primary, a former NAACP president has become the first gubernatorial candidate in a crowded field to buy television ad time in Baltimore.

The Washington Post reports that a 60-second commercial from the campaign of Ben Jealous will debut Tuesday, highlighting his family history, professional accomplishments and endorsement from Maryland's largest teachers union. His campaign says the ad cost nearly six figures.

Jealous spokeswoman Jerusalem Demsas says the campaign has planned to have the ad on air through the June 26 primary.

Jealous isn't the first of the six major Democratic candidates to buy television ad time in the state, however. State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno released a 30-second spot in late April in his home district, Montgomery County.