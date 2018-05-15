Millville Passes Revised Firearms Ordinance

MILLVILLE, Del.- The town of Millville has passed a once controversial firearms ordinance with some significant changes.



The town originally proposed outlawing the discharge of any weapon -- such as guns or even a bow and arrow—within town limits. But after hearing from some hunters, the town revised the ordinance.

Now, to fire a weapon in the town, you must be on 15 acres or more, 200 yards away from a residence and at least 15 yards away from a public road.

The town says the changes were a result of public involvement at the town council’s April workshop.



“Near the end of the meeting we had a resident come in. He had concerns because he hunted on his property,” explains Millville Town Clerk Matt Amerling. “Hearing his concerns and wanting to make compromise, council and staff decided to take another look at the ordinance.”



Amerling says the ordinance was modeled off of nearby Selbyville's.

The new restrictions do not apply to law enforcement officers on duty. Amerling says since the ordinance was approved, the town has had no complaints.



“We take in mind that this is a rural area even though the town is growing,” says Amerling. “It still has its rural areas so we realize there are property owners who hunt on their land.”



The ordinance was passed at the town council’s May workshop.