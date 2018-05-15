Ocean City "Special Event Zone" Goes into Effect Ahead of Cruisin'

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Effective Tuesday, May 15, through Sunday, May 20, Coastal Highway and Philadelphia Avenue will be designated as a Special Event Zone during the annual Cruisin’ Ocean City event.

Speeds will be reduced and fines will be increased in the Special Event Zone.

Last month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed the Special Event Zone bill into law allowing the State Highway Administration, at the request of a local authority, to designates areas on state highways in Worcester County as a special event zone and reduce established speed limits in the zone. It also allows a local authority, such as Town of Ocean City officials, to designate a city-owned road as a special event zone. Fines for violators will be increased in special event zones.

Maximillian Coschignano from Ocean City agrees with the establishment of the special event zone.

"You have to remember, this is a city that people come to to enjoy the beach and beach life. Many people are pedestrians," said Coschignano.

Chris Webster has attended Cruisin' all his life, but he's skipping out this year. He said over-enforcement and tighter regulations over the last few years have driven him and other cruisers away.

"The people that pay to go to the event and be a cruiser, they're not going to act a fool. It's the people from out of town that don't care about the show itself that just come to see cars that act like hooligans and make the town look bad," said Webster.

The Ocean City Police Department said officers from allied agencies will be assisting the department, including Maryland State Police, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Transportation Authority, and Maryland Natural Resources Police.

According to a press release, officers will be strictly enforcing all traffic laws. Additionally, pedestrians are urged to walk smart and always use crosswalks when crossing roadways.