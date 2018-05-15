Hogan Signs Measures to Cut Taxes, Help Environment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to block tax increases and help the environment.

The governor held his last bill-signing ceremony of the term on Tuesday. He signed 229 bills into law.

Hogan highlighted legislation to block nearly $3 billion in new tax increases on Marylanders over the next five years due to the federal tax overhaul by adjusting state law on personal income tax exemptions.

The governor says tax-relief measures are aimed at helping Maryland families, small businesses, retirees and veterans.

“Our administration has been focused on helping hardworking Maryland families, retirees, and small businesses; restoring our state’s economy; and delivering relief for Maryland’s beleaguered, long-suffering taxpayers,” said Hogan. “We have now cut taxes, tolls, and fees four years in a row, by $1.2 billion. , we are signing important initiatives to prevent nearly $3 billion in new tax increases on hard-working Marylanders.”

Additional measures signed bolster Maryland’s small business job creators and burgeoning cyber sector. The Small Business Relief Tax Credit (SB 135) will aid these employers in providing benefits like paid leave to their employees, and the Cybersecurity Incentive Tax Credits (SB 228) will encourage investment in the state’s cybersecurity industry and further solidify Maryland’s position as the cyber capital of America, according to the governor's office.

Hogan also noted measures to provide incentives for septic-system maintenance, to reduce runoff in the Chesapeake Bay and protect Maryland shoreline from offshore drilling.