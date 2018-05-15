Double Lung Transplant Recipient Chuck Campbell Passes Away

By Steve Hammond and Kye Parsons

MILFORD, Del.- A Milford man who underwent a double lung transplant seven years ago, made possible through a massive nationwide fundraising campaign called "New Lungs for Chuck," has passed away.

Chuck Campbell died yesterday after a brief stint in hospice care, according to his mother, Mary MacKinnon. Campbell was 54.

Campbell's mother said her son was a fighter to the end. But on Monday, Campbell slipped away, his body ultimately rejecting the lungs he received in 2011.

Campbell's fight for life began more than 12 years ago. Once a smoker, the former Marine and father of four was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease in 2005. Breathing became so difficult that he was forced to live with an oxygen tank and inhalers. Even his morning routine was a struggle back in 2010.

"That's the first 30 feet of the day and I'm out of breath," he recalled. "It stays like that all day."

Campbell told WBOC back then that the only thing that could save him was a double lung transplant.

"We knew a few years ago that a transplant was going to help me reclaim my life and live the way I need to."

A double lung transplant is very rare and very expensive: $1 million. Campbell, with the help of co-worker and friend Chris Hagel, started the "New Lungs for Chuck" fundraising campaign. An expensive car and a condominium in Florida were auctioned off. There were appearances on national TV shows and a surprise anonymous donation of $200,000.

Now with enough money raised, Campbell was placed on a waiting list and in March of 2011 underwent a life-saving double lung transplant at Inova Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia.

It was the culmination of a battle Campbell said he was determined to fight.

"When something happens bad to you, then you fight it," he said in 2010. "Don't just give up. Don't give up on anything. Go against it with every last breath, literally."

And MacKinnon said that is exactly what her son did. Campbell lived another seven more years with a new set of lungs, three years longer than doctors expected.

Campbell's family would like to deeply thank Jami Interiano’s family for making the generous decision to donate Jami’s organs and gifting Chuck with the last seven years of his life. They would also like to thank Pohanka of Salisbury and Bonnie Hunt as well as anyone and everyone else that had a part in raising money for his lung transplant or praying for him through that time.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the chapel of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation with the family begins at 5:30 p.m.

Below is the full obituary for Chuck Campbell.

Charles Luthor Campbell, Sr., 54, known to his friends and family as Chuck, passed away at Coastal Hospice at the Lake on , , surrounded by his family.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1964, Chuck made his home in seven other states & one other country throughout his life. During his childhood and teen years, Chuck was a champion speed-skater and spent many days at the roller rink. After his high school graduation, Chuck served in the United States Marine Corps, during which he discovered a deep love for his country and a sense of unbridled patriotism that he carried with him for the rest of his lifetime. Chuck made his living in automobile sales as a sales and finance manager for the remainder of his career. He took pride in his ability to be a “closer” of deals.

When he wasn’t working hard, which was mostly only on Sundays, Chuck spent his time riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, cooking Mexican food and making margaritas for his family and friends, cheering on the Washington Redskins either in the stands or at home, practicing his photography skills, and loving on the many pets he has owned. Chuck’s time spent on Earth was limited, but he did not let that stop him from living a full life.



He is survived and will be deeply missed by his mother and step-father, Mary and Don MacKinnon; son and namesake, Charles Luthor Campbell II (“Chuckie”), his wife Aubrey Campbell, and their daughter Rilyn; son Donald Campbell (“Donny”); daughter Bethany Campbell, and her boyfriend Billy Adams; and daughter Jenna Campbell.

A memorial service to remember Chuck will be held on , at 7:30 p.m. in the chapel of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD. Visitation with the family begins at 5:30 p.m.

In leui of flowers, please send donations to It’s All Good in Delaware, Inc., at PO Box 493, Camden, DE 19934.