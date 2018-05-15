Delmar Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Abusing a Child

SALISBURY, Md. - A Delmar man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars and 15 years active incarceration for a sexual abuse case in 2010 and 2011.

On May 11, the Honorable Kathleen L. Beckstead, Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sentenced John Edward Shipley, (62) of Delmar, Md.

Upon release, Shipley will register and be supervised as a sex offender for life.

On April 4, Shipley pleaded guilty via an Alford plea to Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

The charges stem from multiple incidents of abuse that occurred in Delmar, Md., in 2010 and 2011. The victim was under ten years of age and in the temporary care of the Shipley at the time of the abuse.

Wicomico County Ad Interim State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes commended the members Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, including Detective Daniel Schultz, of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, for their work in the investigation. SA Dykes also thanked Assistant State’s Attorney James “Bo” McAllister who prosecuted the case and said, “Victims often delay disclosure of sexual abuse. The experienced team at the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center help ensure that justice is done, that victims are supported, that offenders are held accountable and that there are no more victims.”

For more information please call the Office of the State’s Attorney at (410) 548-4880.