Multiple Arrested in Dorchester County Narcotics Bust

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force recently presented and received grand jury indictments for seven people in relation to an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics.

The people charged all sold narcotics to undercover officers, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

Dominique Shelby West, Sr., 33, of Hurlock, was charged with four counts of distribution of cocaine, four counts of possession of cocaine, four counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. West is being held without bond.

Levonte Jamar Dockins, 29, of Bridgeville, was charged with two counts of distribution of heroin, two counts of possession of heroin, illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and illegal possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. Dockins is being held without bond.

Calvin Tydings, Jr., 64, of Cambridge, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute prescription pills, two counts of illegal possession of prescription pills and two counts of possession of paraphernalia. Tydings is being held without bond.

(left to right) William Joseph Jenkins, Jr., Ann Marie Fleek and Bennie Mack Williams III.

William Joseph Jenkins, Jr., 52, of Hurlock, was charged with two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of paraphernalia. Jenkins is being held without bond.

Ann Marie Fleek, 38, of Federalsburg, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia. Fleek is being held without bond.

Bennie Mack Williams III, 27, of Cambridge, was charged with three counts of distribution of heroin and three counts of possession of heroin. Williams is being held without bond.

Tony Dermaine Elliott, Jr., 24, of Hurlock, was charged with three counts of distribution of heroin, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession of heroin. Elliott is being held without bond.

The task force was assisted by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, Cambridge Police, Hurlock Police, the Dorchester County State's Attorney's Office, Homeland Security, Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshal's Office.

More arrests are expected.