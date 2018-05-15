Ocean City Median Fence Raises Safety Concerns After Man Crawls Under Fence

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A median fence going up in Ocean City has some people taking daring, new risks. One video posted to Facebook shows a man sliding under the gap in the bottom of the fence.



Signs clearly marking "no pedestrian crossing" along Coastal Highway are forcing people to use cross walks at certain streets. Some aren't happy with the new addition.



"You got to walk three blocks just to go to the light then to walk all the way back down the street," Duvell Burton said.



But some think it'll help save lives.



"It'll stop a lot of the foot traffic from jay-walking in front of vehicles so there isn't anymore incidents with getting hit by cars," Dee Sheffield said.

Others think that although some folks will test the limits, the fence will ultimately differ people from crossing.



"People are getting picked off here left and right. Because there's drinking, it's all drug and alcohol related," Bob Watkins said.

The fence stands 5-7 feet tall and goes from Convention Center Drive to 62nd Street. The space at the bottom of the fence, where at least one person has crawled through, is about 1 foot high.



"I'm sure that this will be addressed by the city once they catch wind and figure out a way to block the underneath, but you're always going to have someone that wants to be Instagram or internet famous," Steven Diaz said.



The Maryland State Highway Administration explained the project remains an active work zone and the fence "was designed to improve pedestrian safety by restricting mid-block crossings and directing pedestrians to clearly-marked, highly-visible crossing areas."

SHA also added despite recent rains that have impacted the work schedule, the fence would be completely installed by Memorial Day.