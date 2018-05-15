Delmar Man Sentenced for Sex Abuse of Minor

SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County man has been sentenced in a sexual abuse case involving a minor.

On May 11, John Edward Shipley, 62, of Delmar, was sentenced to 25 years in the Division of Corrections, with 15 years of active incarceration. Once released, Shipley must register and be supervised as a sex offender for life.

Shipley pleaded guilty via an Alford plea to sexual abuse of a minor on April 4. According to court records, the charges stem from multiple incidents of abuse that occurred in Delmar, Maryland, in 2010 and 2011.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, the victim was under 10-years-old and was in Shipley's temporary care at the time of the abuse. Sentencing was delayed to allow for the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.