High Speed Internet Coming to Rural Sussex County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

High Speed Internet Coming to Rural Sussex County

Posted: May 15, 2018 6:13 PM Updated:

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A new incentive program in Sussex County, Delaware will bring high speed internet to some rural areas.

The county says the program will attract broadband providers to southern Delaware, as providers will cover their own equipment and marketing but the county will provide space or help pay rental costs for up to two years on county or state owned towers.

Four providers have submitted proposals to provide high speed access to the selected underserved areas. They say it's important to modernize the area, especially helping children who rely on technology for school.

"If you don't have that connectivity, you don't have the applications, you don't have the exposure to the kids in schools that they need in order to stay ahead with what's going on in society," says Jack Berberian, the CEO of Delmarva VOIP. 

Berberian's company joins BridgeMaxx, Bloosurf, and Nuvisions/Broad Valley in submitting the proposals. The county says the internet speeds will range from download speeds of 2 megabits to 100 megabits per second. According to the county, the providers will broadcast signals to customers, focused largely on areas not served or underserved by cable or mobile telephone companies.

"Here, we saw a real need within our community and had a unique opportunity to work with the State and providers, not to create a new government service, but to be a facilitator that can help draw in the private sector to satisfy consumer needs," County Administrator Todd Lawson said. "We are proud of this new incentive program and what it represents, which is to make broadband Internet available no matter where you are in Sussex County."

The program comes after the Sussex County Council put $1 million aside in their budget in 2017 to upgrade wireless communications infrastructure. That money came from realty transfer taxes.

The targeted areas are in and around Bridgeville, Dagsboro, Georgetown, Greenwood, Gumboro, Laurel, Lincoln, Long Neck, Roxana, and Seaford. Other areas may follow in the future. 

To learn more about the program, click here

 

