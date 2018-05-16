Firm Seeks Permit for Powder Manufacturing in Coastal Zone

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - State environmental officials are holding a hearing to seek public comment on a company's plan to operate a limestone powder manufacturing facility in Delaware's environmentally protected Coastal Zone.



Wednesday's hearing concerns a permit application submitted by Essential Minerals LLC.



The company wants to build and operate a powder manufacturing facility on Lambson Lane in New Castle.



The proposed facility would grind raw limestone, also known as calcium carbonate, into a fine powder, package the material, and distribute it for use in food and pharmaceutical products.



Officials say the environmental impact of the operation would be limited to about two tons a year in air emissions from a natural-gas heater used in the manufacturing process, not including about 900 tons per year of new carbon dioxide emissions.