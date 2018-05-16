Council Chair: No Public Input Needed on Replacing Kamenetz
May 16, 2018
TOWSON, Md. (AP)- The chairman of the Baltimore County Council says the decision on who should replace late County Executive Kevin Kamenetz does not require public input.
The Baltimore Sun reports Julian Jones said Tuesday council members were elected to make such decisions, and a public application period and open hearings were not necessary.
County administrative officer Fred Homan was made acting county executive after Kamenetz died May 10. The county's charter gives the seven-member County Council the responsibility of naming another Democrat to serve the rest of Kamenetz's term, which expires in December.
Republican Councilman David Marks disagreed with the Democratic chair, saying the process should be more transparent.
No deadline for selection has been set. Jones says the earliest a selection could happen is May 24, the next scheduled council voting session.
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
