Maryland Conducting Mosquito Control Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - As mosquito season gets underway, the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s mosquito control program will be conducting surveillance and control measures to manage populations of the pesky insect.

Seasonal mosquito control activities will begin on in parts of the Eastern Shore and later this month in other participating counties.

“Mosquito-borne disease is a major public health concern, and we remain vigilant in our efforts to fight these diseases here in Maryland,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “I encourage all Marylanders to cooperate with mosquito control officials throughout the season, and to do their part by eliminating potential mosquito breeding zones on their property.”

Mosquito season typically runs from May to early October. During this time, the mosquito control program will conduct a variety of routine activities including arboviral surveillance and testing, mosquito population surveillance activities, source reduction, biological control initiatives, ground and aerial application of insecticides, and public education. The program will also resume its routine truck-based ultra-low volume fogging program in participating communities. Participating communities are listed by county on the program’s website.

In addition to routine activities, the mosquito control program works with the Maryland Department of Health and local health departments in response to any concern of mosquito-borne illness. Once health officials determine a need for response, mosquito control personnel will survey the affected area to eliminate potential breeding zones and determine if there is a need for further treatment. If there are enough adult mosquitoes present in the area, personnel will use backpack sprayers to apply Talstar P Professional—a bifenthrin-based adulticide—onto foliage where mosquitoes rest in order to control adult mosquito populations.

In certain cases, the state may determine a need for unscheduled truck-based ULV fogging in response to a public health concern. In the event of an unscheduled spray, the department will issue a public notice.

For more information on the department’s mosquito control program, visit website or contact the program at 410-841-5870.